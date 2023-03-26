“I want to change millions of lives with this platform” - Exclusive interview with Crypque Co-Founder, Ankit Bhasin

CRYPQUE was started with a vision of bringing crypto to masses by shouldering the mission to help users to secure, grow and easily use their crypto wealth. It will be a reliable, powerful and easy to use one stop solution for all crypto users. Being one of the founding members, I am playing a vital Role in the growth of CRYPQUE. I have laid down the idea to change millions of lives with this platform in the crypto domain. I am obsessed with the possibilities that crypto has to offer every human being with an internet connection.