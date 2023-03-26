“I want to change millions of lives with this platform” - Exclusive interview with Crypque Co-Founder, Ankit Bhasin

In recent times, cryptocurrency is the new normal and crypto trading is being shifted to as the primary source of income for the general audience. CRYPQUE is one such company that helps people grow in the world of crypto.
Crypque is a Blockchain and Web 3.0 technology based company that has already made a promising impact in the Indian market within a span of only 1.5 years.
So, what was so special about this company? What impact has it made that it grew so much in such a short amount of time?
Today, we had the privilege to have a chat with one of its Co-Founders, Ankit Bhasin, who is one of the reasons behind the immense success of the company. The following is the summary of the interview:
What was your industry expertise before you shifted your focus to the crypto industry?
Before I started my journey in cryptocurrency, I was working in the Human Resources Industry. I was the vice president of Human Resources in GENPACT for over 18 years. I have gathered over 21 years of experience in designing organizational, leadership and learning & development frameworks. I have advised clients across multiple industries such as: Pharmaceutical, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Consumer Goods, and many more. I also have other industry experience in Digital Assets/Crypto, Financial Services, Technology, Professional Services and CPG.
What was the motivation behind starting CRYPQUE?
CRYPQUE was started with a vision of bringing crypto to masses by shouldering the mission to help users to secure, grow and easily use their crypto wealth. It will be a reliable, powerful and easy to use one stop solution for all crypto users. Being one of the founding members, I am playing a vital Role in the growth of CRYPQUE. I have laid down the idea to change millions of lives with this platform in the crypto domain. I am obsessed with the possibilities that crypto has to offer every human being with an internet connection.
What is your future vision with CRYPQUE?
We want CRYPQUE to be the best Blockchain and Cryptocurrency company in India. We want to break the stereotypes and want people to use cryptocurrency as a normal currency. Cryptocurrency should be used by everyone, and everyone should profit from it. We don’t want cryptocurrency to be known as something from which only the rich can benefit from.
Apart from building CRYPQUE, what are your expertises?
Being an entrepreneur and researcher in Cryptography, I have served as an advisor for many crypto and Web 3.0 startups. My other specialities include Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies, P&L Management, Global Sales, International Business Development, Strategy Development and Execution, Scaling Operations for Growth, Customer Experience and Process Improvement, Commercial Operations and Technology, Corporate Planning and Forecasting, Organization Design and Change Management.