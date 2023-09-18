iCubesWire Concludes India Influencer Conclave’23 Chapter 1, Announces Upcoming Chapter 2 Amidst Evolving Influencer Marketing Landscape

iCubesWire held its Chapter 1 of the India Influencer Conclave’23 series at the Camellias Club in Gurgaon, India on August 25th, 2023,. With the influencer marketing landscape expected to be valued at a staggering $84.89 billion by 2028, the event distinguished itself as the first to bring over 40 brands, 50 key influencers, and platform experts under one roof to share their experiences in industry-led panel discussions and keynote sessions. Additionally, announcements were made for Chapter 2 of the Conclave, scheduled for December 8th in Mumbai.
The Need for a Unified Platform
This year alone, the influencer marketing sector is expected to reach a $21.1 billion market size, which has given rise to the immediate need for brands, influencers, and platforms to lay down some ground rules. The iCubesWire India Influencer Conclave’23 is the first step towards it, uniting brands and influencers to discuss, debate and guideline setting.
“From marketing to political opinions, everything runs on influencer marketing. However, brands and influencers must be cautious while posting and question whether it will add to their credibility. Authenticity is the key, and this is why the simplest stories win the customers’ hearts,” said Chetan Bhagat.
The Spotlight on Authenticity and Real Conversations
“The opportunity for real conversations between influencers and brands is priceless. iCubesWire has done an exceptional job creating the industry’s first-ever brand-influencer platform. With the who’s who of the industry present here, the conclave has presented a unique opportunity to learn how to collaborate better,” said Nitin Sethi, chief digital officer of Consumer Businesses at Adani Group.
The Rise of Micro and Nano Influencers
A panel discussion featuring key brands like WOW Skin Science, LT Foods, Chefkart, Ambience Group, and Fyers took the event further, with brands putting forth their unique perspectives on how influential is influencer marketing.
“Influencers are a big part of our marketing budget, including television and digital advertising. Influencers were instrumental in building our brand’s reputation when our company was established five years ago. Their efforts led to increased sales and a worthwhile return on our investment. Currently, we have between 2,000 and 2,500 influencers creating content for us monthly,” said Vanda Ferrao, CMO of WOW Skin Science.
The Future of Influencer Marketing
“Influencer Marketing as a concept has always intrigued us. Dabur has a legacy of collaborating with mega influencers. Some of our campaigns have partnered with more than 4,000 influencers across the funnel. Today, new-age brands are built by influencers, which will drive the growth of the influencer marketing landscape,” added Rajiv Dubey, Senior General Manager, Head of Media at Dabur.
“This wasn’t just another conference; it was the bedrock of what will define influencer marketing and brand collaboration for years to come. After a ground-breaking first chapter that established a dedicated stage for brands, influencers, and platforms, we’re ready to elevate the discussion in Chapter 2. We are proud to be the pioneers in setting up a new arena where brands, influencers, and platforms collaborate to shape the future of influencer marketing,” stated Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO of iCubesWire.
Collaborative Ecosystems and Community Building
“It’s fantastic to have influencers and brands on one platform. Some great conversations have arisen today, especially on how brands and influencers can collaborate and work together. This event is a great initiative in building a community that brings brands and influencers closer,” added Deepu Nair, Sr. Account Director, APAC, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.
“Brands often believe they know it all and may even presume to understand an influencer’s audience better than them. Over time, I foresee brands, agencies, and all stakeholders coming together. A collaborative ecosystem defined by clear expectations and streamlined processes is the need of the hour,” added Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji).
As the industry witnesses instrumental changes, from the rise of micro and nano influencers to increased focus on authenticity and consumer protection, the upcoming chapters of the series promise to be even more impactful.