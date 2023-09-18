iCubesWire Concludes India Influencer Conclave’23 Chapter 1, Announces Upcoming Chapter 2 Amidst Evolving Influencer Marketing Landscape

iCubesWire held its Chapter 1 of the India Influencer Conclave’23 series at the Camellias Club in Gurgaon, India on August 25th, 2023,. With the influencer marketing landscape expected to be valued at a staggering $84.89 billion by 2028, the event distinguished itself as the first to bring over 40 brands, 50 key influencers, and platform experts under one roof to share their experiences in industry-led panel discussions and keynote sessions. Additionally, announcements were made for Chapter 2 of the Conclave, scheduled for December 8th in Mumbai.

The Need for a Unified Platform

This year alone, the influencer marketing sector is expected to reach a $21.1 billion market size, which has given rise to the immediate need for brands, influencers, and platforms to lay down some ground rules. The iCubesWire India Influencer Conclave’23 is the first step towards it, uniting brands and influencers to discuss, debate and guideline setting.