ITC Ignites the stage at Flame Awards Asia 2024 with record wins

The Aashirvaad Maatrishakti Durga Puja campaign was the star of the night, sweeping the competition with its exceptional execution and impact. It won Gold in several prestigious categories, including Brand Awareness Campaign of the Year, Use of Traditional Campaign, and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, underscoring its widespread recognition. Additionally, the campaign excelled in integrating technology with its audience engagement strategies, securing Gold for Best Integrated Campaign of the Year, Best Campaign Leveraging Technology Experience & Engagement, Best Use of Mobile, and Best Use of Technology of the Year.