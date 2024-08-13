ITC Ignites the stage at Flame Awards Asia 2024 with record wins

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In addition to the triumph of the 'Maatrishakti' campaign, ITC's diverse portfolio of campaigns also received significant accolades.
ITC, in partnership with Impact Communication, has once again demonstrated its marketing prowess, emerging as a dominant force at the Flame Awards Asia 2024. The company amassed a staggering 21 trophies, highlighting its innovative approach and commitment to impactful consumer engagement. Leading the charge was the Aashirvaad Maatrishakti campaign, which claimed an impressive array of accolades, including 7 Gold Medals.
The Aashirvaad Maatrishakti Durga Puja campaign was the star of the night, sweeping the competition with its exceptional execution and impact. It won Gold in several prestigious categories, including Brand Awareness Campaign of the Year, Use of Traditional Campaign, and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, underscoring its widespread recognition. Additionally, the campaign excelled in integrating technology with its audience engagement strategies, securing Gold for Best Integrated Campaign of the Year, Best Campaign Leveraging Technology Experience & Engagement, Best Use of Mobile, and Best Use of Technology of the Year.
In addition to the triumph of the Maatrishakti Campaign, ITC's diverse portfolio of campaigns also received significant accolades. The Sunfeast Marie Light - Bali Yatra campaign was celebrated for its ethno-marketing approach and traditional campaign execution, reflecting ITC's ability to connect deeply with regional audiences. The Aashirvaad Odisha Anubhuti Bhawan campaign further underscored ITC's brand awareness capabilities, reinforcing its reputation for crafting meaningful narratives.
ITC's dedication to social impact was highlighted through the Yippee! - A Better World campaign, recognized for its contributions to social development, while the Yippee! Market Champions campaign demonstrated excellence in last-mile initiatives and trade engagement.
Shuvadip Banerjee, chief digital marketing officer of ITC – Foods Division, remarked, "These awards are a testament to ITC's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in connecting with our consumers. The Maatrishakti campaign, in particular, reflects our commitment to celebrating cultural heritage while embracing the latest technological advancements."
Nidhi Singh, CEO of Impact Communication, stated, "Partnering with ITC allows us to blend cutting-edge technology with deep cultural insights, creating campaigns that are not only innovative but also deeply resonate with our diverse audience. ITC's openness to pushing creative boundaries empowers us to deliver impactful and memorable experiences celebrating the rich heritage while embracing modernity."
With these accolades, ITC reaffirms its position as a leader in the marketing industry, continually setting new standards for excellence and consumer engagement. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to driving innovation and creating campaigns that resonate deeply with its audience.
ITC is one of India's foremost private sector companies with a diversified presence in FMCG, Hotels, Packaging, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, and Agri-Business. A global exemplar in sustainability, ITC is the only enterprise in the world of comparable dimensions to be carbon, water, and solid waste recycling positive.
All campaigns executed by Impact Communication.