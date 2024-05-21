JioCinema serves up a winning brand integration for Colgate

"At JioCinema, we're always looking for innovative ways to engage our viewers and create value for our partners. The Indian Sweets League integration for the #BrushTonight campaign with Colgate is a perfect example of this,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Revenue Anup Govindan. “By combining the excitement of the TATA IPL and the quirkiness of the creatives, we were able to deliver an important message about oral health to millions of viewers across India. We're thrilled with the success of this campaign and look forward to developing more such impactful partnerships in the future."