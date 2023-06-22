Joyville's JoyHo Social Media campaign ushers in a new era of Homebuying

The campaign reached over 7.9 million people, and generated traffic of 14 million.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing is India's leading real estate developer, has taken the digital world by storm with its engaging social media campaign for JoyHo, India's biggest home-buying festival. Under the “larger-than-life” tagline, Joyville unleashed a social media strategy that perfectly matched the festival's grandeur.
The campaign started with a bang when renowned former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador Saurav Ganguly teased his followers with an intriguing video on his social media handles. The video built curiosity as Ganguly hinted at sharing big news but froze mid-sentence. This intentional pause was a masterstroke that increased anticipation. Within seconds, the video resumed, and Ganguly proclaimed, "Kuch cheezon ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedne ka wait kyun? India's biggest home-buying festival is Live toh ab wait nahi joy hoga."
The impact was immediate, igniting conversations across platforms. Joyville's social media team fueled the frenzy by delivering captivating content that played on the ‘wait’ factor. They presented relatable scenarios, such as "Khana deliver hone ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedna ka wait kyun?". Additionally, they used social-friendly abbreviations like "BRB'' and "TTYL" in witty posts to strike a chord with the audience and leave them yearning for more.
Commenting on the campaign, Sriram Mahadevan, managing director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”
Embracing the power of creativity, Joyville harnessed Apple Memojis to create delightful snackable videos featuring Mr and Mrs Joy, the brand’s social media ambassadors. Through short comic sketches, they brought relatable insights about homebuying to life, leaving viewers laughing and encouraging the homebuyers to buy their dream homes.
Joyville did not limit the campaign's reach to only outside viewers. The company used "Throwback to JoyHo" films to engage its internal employees, reminiscing about previous seasons and developing excitement for the current one. Virtual workshops for channel partners were organised to enhance collaboration and knowledge-sharing, ensuring that everyone was on board for the joy ride.
P. Rajendran, chief sales and marketing officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation to connect with our audience at Joyville. The JoyHo social media campaign exemplifies our commitment to captivating narratives and engaging content. It's been an incredible journey, fueling conversations, driving digital traffic, and growing our fan base. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to influencing even more people to experience the joy of homeownership.”
Joyville's JoyHo social media campaign has proven to be a resounding success, capturing the attention of millions and igniting a passion for India's Biggest Homebuying Festival. By involving influencers to spread the word, the campaign quickly gained momentum and reached over 7.9 million people.
The impact on Twitter was particularly explosive, with the #JoyHo hashtag trending at the #1 spot on India's top search trends, sparking nationwide conversations. This unprecedented level of engagement generated an impressive traffic of 14 million.
These remarkable achievements are a testament to the unwavering creativity and dedication of Joyville's marketing team. With a comprehensive strategy that left no stone unturned, Joyville has not only captivated audiences but also driven unparalleled traffic, positioning the brand as a leader in the real estate industry.
As the JoyHo festival continues to unfold, Joyville Shapoorji Housing invites everyone to join the celebration, abandon the wait, and embrace the joy of finding their dream home.