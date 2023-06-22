Joyville's JoyHo Social Media campaign ushers in a new era of Homebuying

Commenting on the campaign, Sriram Mahadevan, managing director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”