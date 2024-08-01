KathaVersse’s nonfiction brand digital commentary launches first travel chat show IP “Zero To Hero”

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Directed by Bibhu Nandan “Zero To Hero” follows the journeys trendsetting viral content creators who have transformed their lives through their content.
Directed by Bibhu Nandan “Zero To Hero” follows the journeys of five trendsetting viral content creators who have dramatically transformed their lives through their content. Often labeled as “cringe,” these creators are, in our view, true heroes who inspire countless others.
Our goal with this show is to highlight their life stories, the challenges they faced before discovering content creation, and the incredible impact it has had on their lives. We also want to capture how they handle criticism and online hate.
Taking you straight to their hometown we bring you never seen before insights and anecdotes from their lives and homes. The show is hosted by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia who is a writer, actor and a stand-up comedian.
Contrary to popular belief, creating content is far from easy. With “Zero To Hero,” we offer an unprecedented look into the lives of these content creators.
“Delving deeper into the show and the varied guests in the show COO, mentioned how these creators are made fun of left right and center before their ascent to mammoth viewership and following which could potentially help advertisers reach the nooks and corners of the Bharat i.e. the tier 2 and tier 3 Indian audience and fetch massive visibility”
Digital Commentary currently boasts a subscriber base of 345K and a monthly YouTube viewership of 90 million. On Facebook and Instagram, we have reached a combined monthly viewership of 40 million. Overall, in June 2024 Digital Commentary accumulated a monthly viewership of 135 million across its social platforms.
“Emphasizing on KathaVersse’s content vision CEO, stated that KV aims to create IP’s with a shelf life of 7+ years and this show ZTH perfectly resonates with it as there’s a new crop of such inspiring viral creators every three month which seamlessly blends with our travel chat show format enabling us to create back-to-back new seasons of the show and not just in Hindi but in different Indian languages and geographies”
Given the burgeoning non-fiction space in India and our compelling content strategy, we are confident of quadrupling these numbers within six to eight months. Digital Commentary is actively engaging with tier 2 and tier 3 audience-centric brands seeking to leverage our rapidly growing platform, which effectively targets the 18-34 demographic. Brands interested in branded content are encouraged to reach out.
While the SVOD market is currently disrupted by mergers, acquisitions, and course corrections, the branded content market is thriving and making a steady ascent. As per an article from the ; Influencer marketing in India is expected to surge by 25% in 2024, reaching Rs 2,344 crore, and will further expand to Rs 3,375 crore by 2026 poised to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry.
We plan to launch at least two more non-fiction shows by the end of this 2024 financial year. Additionally, our fiction brand, Antenaaa Studio, is set to debut its first fiction show in the coming months on YouTube. At Antenaaa also we are committed to telling massy Bharat centric tier 2, tier 3 stories.
Join us as we celebrate the extraordinary journeys of Puneet Superstar, Arvind Mera Saathi, R Rajesh Vlogs, Ulhaas Kamathe, and Ishaan Ali in “Zero To Hero.” These inspiring content creators, collectively reaching a massive audience of 58 million, share their stories of resilience and triumph.
Are you ready to embark on a hero’s journey? Let’s create something extraordinary together. Contact us at to explore partnership opportunities.