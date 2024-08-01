KathaVersse’s nonfiction brand digital commentary launches first travel chat show IP “Zero To Hero”

“Emphasizing on KathaVersse’s content vision CEO, Aakash Kumar stated that KV aims to create IP’s with a shelf life of 7+ years and this show ZTH perfectly resonates with it as there’s a new crop of such inspiring viral creators every three month which seamlessly blends with our travel chat show format enabling us to create back-to-back new seasons of the show and not just in Hindi but in different Indian languages and geographies”