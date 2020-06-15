New entrant to market leader: How Truepush won over the push-notification category

The push notification service can be availed by almost every business that runs online. The idea is to send notification pop-ups to the customers who have subscribed to the business with new updates, badges, sounds, newsstand updates, or custom text alerts. Lately, this service has become a preferred option due to its high open up rates, far better than email click-throughs. While this service is efficient in reaching out to customers, businesses are hesitant to adopt this model due to the high cost involved, which is why Truepush has been able to mark a dent.