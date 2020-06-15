New entrant to market leader: How Truepush won over the push-notification category

With its free-forever model, the tool provides premium features at no cost.
Today, product differentiation is not just limited to standing out of the clutter. As the market across domains gets cluttered, an entry of a new entrant and its potential to survive and thrive has become almost forlorn. Defying these odds, Truepush, a free push notification platform for mobiles and websites has been making waves and redefining the market with its impactful performance and extraordinary accomplishments.
Launched in early 2019, the service helps clients ‘push’ notifications fast and effectively to communicate with the customers/audience optimally. With a free-forever model in place, the brand success is majorly credited with offering features rich templates, RSS-to-push, audience segments, triggers, project duplication, batching, etc, which are generally a paid service. In a short span of 18 months, the brand has successfully served over 15,000 developers and marketers globally.
The push notification service can be availed by almost every business that runs online. The idea is to send notification pop-ups to the customers who have subscribed to the business with new updates, badges, sounds, newsstand updates, or custom text alerts. Lately, this service has become a preferred option due to its high open up rates, far better than email click-throughs. While this service is efficient in reaching out to customers, businesses are hesitant to adopt this model due to the high cost involved, which is why Truepush has been able to mark a dent.
Considering the potential of a new entrant, the magnitude at which the platform operates in has been exceptionally unparallel. With its vigorous approach, the tool has sent over 30 billion notifications until now and currently sends over 300 million notifications per month.
The service sports an impressive lineup clientele from categories like eCommerce, ed-tec, job portals, blogging websites, News and media publishers, and more. Some of its renowned clients (local and international) are leading Indian ed-tech portals- AglaSem and GetMyUni, and top coupon website- GrabOn, France’s leading sports website- sports.fr, Italy's top news platform- Wall Street Italia Inc., Portugal’s media platform - OImparcial and a NASDAQ company- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.
Truepush has been garnering accolades not just at the national level but global as well. It was ranked as the ‘High Performers Summer 2020’ and ‘High Performers Spring 2020’ by G2 and also entered into the Top 10 list. The platform was crowned the ‘Most searched and fastest growing push notification software’ by SaaSworthy. As per BuiltWith, it is the ‘7th Most Popular Push Notifications Service in India' and was awarded the 'Rising Star Award - 2019' and 'Premium Usability Award - 2019' by FinancesOnline.