OffiNeeds’ Srikanth Acharya on 500 episodes of TheCorporateGiftShow.com - India’s longest running B2B video series

It was a show of quick on-the-feet thinking and exemplary determination when Indian corporate gifting and custom merchandise company OffiNeeds, reacted to the Covid-19 challenge as an organization. The Bengaluru-headquartered brand gained momentum by taking operations digitally, and even launching several trailblazing initiatives — one of them being TheCorporateGiftShow.com, which has recently completed 500 episodes of showcasing a new gifting idea every day at 11 AM.
Catch us in conversation with Srikanth Acharya, Founder & CEO - OffiNeeds about this milestone:
● Please give us an overview of how the pandemic affected your organization, and how did you bounce back?
With the lockdown, tourism, events, and corporate gifting took a big hit. From Rs 1Cr revenue per month in Q1 of 2020, we went to only Rs 50,000 worth of business in April 2020. We went into survival mode and became a company focused a lot more on logistics, technology, and data analytics. We introduced verticals including TheHomeOffice.in, which made working from home easier through its products. We bolstered the setup of home delivery of gifts, which was a huge success. Our TheCorporateGiftShow.com was also started as a pandemic baby and has been going strong.
● Can you share more on how TheCorporateGiftShow.com came into being?
We started it in February 2021, in the thick of the pandemic. Work scenarios changed and face-to-face meetings became almost impossible due to WFH, impacting us because till now we used to showcase gift samples physically to our clients to close orders. I began to shoot quick, impromptu videos to showcase our products to clients, all from my home, and send them over WhatsApp to those who would inquire.
I soon realized the potential of video marketing for our audience, who largely consists of administrative and HR professionals in organizations of all sizes. We began putting up one innovative gifting idea or trend online, every day as video episodes. This is how it started.
● What have been some of the products that have been showcased so far?
From robotic vacuum cleaners to sustainable planters and organic coffee mugs, magnetic laptop stands to fleece jackets, t-shirts, backpacks, and the latest speakers and headphones, we have got it all! Our range has healthy snackable options, work desk accessories, and even board games and leisure gadgets that help the gift recipient engage in fun upskilling in STEM fields.
We believe that corporate gifting unlocks the next level in employee engagement and talent retention. Given the current hybrid work scenario, we have seen a huge uptake in new joinee kits for employees to induct them on a positive note. All our ideas can be ordered straight off our website and are great for gifting to new joiners.
● You are also celebrating the major milestone of 500 episodes of The Corporate Gift Show. What has been the engagement and impact so far?
The website showcases a new corporate gifting idea every single day at 11 AM for the corporate fraternity to explore new and interesting gift ideas. These videos are shot in-house and broadcast on OffiNeeds YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels besides TheCorporateGiftShow.com.