OffiNeeds’ Srikanth Acharya on 500 episodes of TheCorporateGiftShow.com - India’s longest running B2B video series

Catch us in conversation with Srikanth Acharya, Founder & CEO - OffiNeeds about this milestone:

● Please give us an overview of how the pandemic affected your organization, and how did you bounce back?

With the lockdown, tourism, events, and corporate gifting took a big hit. From Rs 1Cr revenue per month in Q1 of 2020, we went to only Rs 50,000 worth of business in April 2020. We went into survival mode and became a company focused a lot more on logistics, technology, and data analytics. We introduced verticals including TheHomeOffice.in, which made working from home easier through its products. We bolstered the setup of home delivery of gifts, which was a huge success. Our TheCorporateGiftShow.com was also started as a pandemic baby and has been going strong.