OPPO to continue its performance-oriented technology legacy

OPPO has always made a big splash in the Indian market with their smart devices and A series smartphones stand as testimony for that. By being constantly on the lookout for the best options that can be provided to users, they have been successful in grabbing a big share of the Indian smartphone market. Since their introduction to the Indian market, OPPO has efficiently looked after the requirements of users. They have been highly innovative with features that they brought to the market.
With the launch of A9 2020 and A5 2020 last year, OPPO made their intentions clear of providing users with performance-oriented smartphones at a highly reasonable price. Building on the kind of success that they have got from their previous smartphone editions, the OPPO A9 2020 provides users with performance-oriented features like 8GB RAM and 48MP Quad-Camera, whereas the OPPO A5 2020 offers users a 12MP Quad-Camera setup, along with a 5000mAh battery. Both these smartphones come with a 6.5-inch Nano-Waterdrop display with Gorilla Glass 3+.
With all these aspects factored in, the pricing of these smartphones is something that comes as a complete surprise to users. OPPO has ensured that these smartphones are priced in a manner that they directly cater to all their potential customers, without burning a hole in their pockets. The idea of getting such wholesome features at a tempting price is what gives OPPO the upper hand in the market.
Being innovative with the features that they bring in has helped them create a mark for themselves in the smartphone segment. As per a report by IDC, with the success of the OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020 smartphones, OPPO was able to take a giant leap to fourth position during the fourth quarter of 2019. Not only did this help OPPO conquer a larger market share, they were also able to increase their year-on-year growth through the roof.
Riding on the success of their A series smartphones, OPPO is now looking to keep up its winning streak. OPPO will soon be launching a new member to their A series – The OPPO A31. It is a smartphone with amazing storage capabilities, which would also keep its focus on consumer desire of optimum performance.
OPPO holds a comfortable position in the market with the triumph of their recent smartphones. It is also evident that they are looking to take this success streak forward with new OPPO A31. Moreover, users will be keen on knowing the other unique innovations that OPPO is going to bring to the smartphone segment.