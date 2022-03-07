Patanjali Patnaik: Driving new creative heights at Eggfirst

“The Fino campaign was born out of the brand’s promise to make banking more convenient and accessible for the unbanked and underbanked audience. The brief was that Fino provides a worry-free experience, so the play of words seemed just right. I wish I could say that I spent sleepless nights, wracked my brains off to craft this, but admittedly, that wasn’t the case. The thought just came about smoothly. Maybe it was just the coffee,” said Pats modestly, explaining how he cracked the award-winning campaign.