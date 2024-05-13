Performance marketing drives growth at Jaro Education

To foster growth in the Online higher education and up-skilling sector in India, a comprehensive strategic approach is crucial. This involves effective positioning and marketing, encompassing flexible enrollment options, referral programs, and partnerships with influencers. Jaro Education utilizes insights from its databases and program-specific performance marketing, to allow for more diversified and effective marketing strategies to target a wider range of prospective students for individual higher education programs, as opposed to the traditional model where universities utilize their limited endogenous resources to attract undergraduate students.