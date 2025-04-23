Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025 shines with creativity, glamour, and powerful brand partnerships

Delivering an unforgettable night on March 27th, Pinkvilla set the stage ablaze with the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025 at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. The event captivated the audience with its unmatched glamour and successfully celebrated craft and style in the media industry. Presented by Danube Properties and powered by TRENDS, this star-filled celebration expertly blended awards for technical excellence, acting talent, and unmatched style, all judged by a distinguished panel of the industry’s leading lights such as Subhash Ghai, Indra Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Neeta Lulla, and Tanya Ghavri.

The star-studded affair witnessed Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajkummar Rao, Kajol, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anupam Kher, Rupali Ganguly, Sonu Nigam, Kunal Kemmu, Veer Pahariya, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Bijlani, Shalini Passi, Rasha Thadani among others gracing the red carpet, marking a celebration of talent and style in its grandest form.

The electrifying performance by music sensation Himesh Reshammiya intensified the already vibrant atmosphere. His high-energy beats set the stage on fire, leaving the audience in awe. The awards night was flawlessly hosted by the dynamic trio of Maniesh Paul, Neha Dhupia, and Bhuvan Arora, who enchanted the crowd with their charm, humor, and contagious energy, ensuring the evening was filled with laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Expressing her gratitude, Nandini Shenoy, founder and CEO of Pinkvilla, added, “The incredible success of this event reflects Pinkvilla's commitment to setting new benchmarks and shaping the future of lifestyle and entertainment content. We are grateful for the strong brand partnerships that helped bring this vision to life, enabling us to create a platform where the best talent in the industry can shine. With these collaborations, we’re thrilled to offer our audience an intimate experience with their favorite celebrities and continue delivering innovative, unforgettable experiences."

