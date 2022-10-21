Power, Launch, Connect: How Tech OEM brands in India are leveraging Twitter and driving people to buy

Innovative Solutions: How brands are delivering unique campaigns to grab attention

Here are some leading Tech OEM players that are fuelling conversations and driving engagement successfully through their innovative marketing strategies on Twitter:

1) Go dark to stand out: playful use of emojis to highlight a key feature and deliver high engagement

OPPO India generated public interest by launching its flagship Reno 8 series phone with a unique emoji activation - Dark mode emoji, to highlight the Ultra clear night portrait functionality of the camera. The brand leveraged the #WorldEmojiDay to create excitement for the feature using this activation, where the dark emoji became a visual identity for the phone’s USP i.e its camera functionality.