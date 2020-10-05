Programmatic Advertising without Cookies: “The era of one-to-one targeting & retargeting may be over”, but it’s not all bad news

While most survey respondents across verticals believe that Frequency Capping, Personalization, Behavioural Targeting, and Retargeting will have major to severe impact in the post-cookie era, only 8% have shifted to alternative solutions.

41% of the agencies and 30% of the technology providers agree (or strongly agree) that the existing solutions are at par with the 3rd party cookies.

- The Cookieless Future - Fears, Opportunities & the Way Forward