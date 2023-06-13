Radio City changes ‘Vibe of the City’ by unveiling new station sound with a star-studded launch in Dubai

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City said, "At Radio City, we always strive to stay ahead of the curve in meaningful ways. This novel jingle represents our commitment to continuously evolve and engage with the ever-changing preferences of our audience, particularly the ‘Gen Z’ segment. The two esteemed singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar, who are well-known in this segment, have given this modern unique track a perfect blend of youthfulness that complements our vision. It was a momentous occasion for us to unveil the pioneering new station sound at one of our most prestigious events Radio City Business Titans in Dubai in the presence of Bollywood celebrities and Indian business tycoons. We are confident that the new version of Rag Rag Mein Daude City #CityKiNayiVibe will reflect the newfound spirit of Radio City and our dedication to providing the best-in-class experiences."