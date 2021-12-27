SafeOnMichelin Campaign Trends on social media

The campaign #SafeOnMichelin, in this way, is marketing about the Unique selling points of the tyres well. The Youtuber ensures to stress the fact that tyres need to be of premium quality to drive on elevated roads and curves. #SafeOnMichelin campaign is aimed at promoting the safety factor that the tyres provide which has been thoroughly depicted in this video. The blogger then visited the Michelin store in Greater Noida to understand the brand’s reception by the customers. The Youtuber is delighted to reach the prime location and praises the store for ample parking spots. At the store, the owner highlights that Michelin tyre users do not have to worry about maintenance as the tyres are top-notch.