Saliant Features of the Saral Jeevan Bima You Must Know

The IRDAI saw a need to launch the Saral Jeevan Bima for several reasons, which are as follows:

The IRDAI established the Saral Jeevan Bima in an effort to make insurance more inexpensive and accessible to everyone.

It seeks to dispel the myth that a term life insurance policy is a sophisticated and difficult financial instrument to comprehend. The Saral Jeevan Bima is one of the simplest term insurance plans in India because the features, benefits, inclusions, and exclusions are same across insurance providers.

Being a simple plan, it attempts to increase insurance penetration in India. In case of term insurance there is a certainqualifying requirement related to income. This eligibility criteria makes a term insurance unavailable to the ordinary customers.However, Saral Jeevan Bima is open to everyone, regardless of gender, location of residence, travel, employment, or educational requirements.

It is the ideal term policy for first-time purchasers since it allows for an educated decision and builds confidence between the insurance provider and the insurance seeker.