'Sangbad Pratidin Digital' flags off its 'SangbadPratidin.in Pushpanjali #ChantBangla' campaign

A festival when West Bengal is engulfed in vibrant hues of festive fervours, sounds of the conch and wrapped in the aura of dhunuchi and the festival where Goddess Durga is believed to come home is celebrated with great zest across India but nothing like what one can witness in West Bengal. This year, Durga Pujo is much more special as it is recognised by UNESCO and is honoured with the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag. With this global recognition of Bengalis, Sangbad Pratidin has noticed that the Bengali language is not celebrated during Durga Pujo with the kind of focus it deserves, hence this initiative has been taken for Bengalis across the globe for them to offer their prayers in their mother language to the goddess whom they claim to be their daughter or mother.