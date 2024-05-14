Shielding your family from rising healthcare costs: The power of Family Health Insurance

You only need to oversee one annual premium that covers the entire family, saving you from the hassle of monitoring premiums for individual policies. This not only ensures timely payment, but also saves time and effort of renewing multiple individual policies.

Offering a cost-efficient solution to insure all members of a family, these plans have a lower premium when compared to individual plans. It is to be noted that insurers capitalise on economies of scale. As the risk gets dispersed amongst multiple individuals, the overall premium reduces.

Avail cashless treatment at network hospitals. This helps alleviate the stress and inconvenience of handling hospital bills and other related procedures during a medical emergency. As the insurer settles bills directly with the hospital involved, you can experience a seamless admission and treatment process. In addition, you get to concentrate on your family’s well-being and recovery without worrying about the financial strain of hospitalisation.

Buying Family Health Insurance offers you access to an extensive network of hospitals, which not only broadens your options for cashless treatment, but also guarantees access to quality medical care at well-reputed institutions.

To those under the old regime, Family Health Insurance provides tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Offering financial relief, these plans are eligible for tax deductions that decrease your taxable income.

You can enhance coverage by choosing riders and add-ons that address the specific needs of your family members. Some typical add-ons include critical illness coverage, maternity coverage, accidental death benefit, wellness programmes, outpatient department (OPD) coverage, and dental and optical coverage.