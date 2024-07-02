Strategies for planning your investments with PPF calculator

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Investing in the correct instruments is paramount to gradually build your financial portfolio. One such significant tool is the Public Provident Fund (PPF), a government-backed, long-term investment alternative offering attractive interest rates and returns completely exempt from tax. An effective method of planning your investments on PPF is the PPF Calculator, a simple online tool that computes the maturity amount on your PPF investments.
PPF is one of the safest savings avenues in India given it's backed by the government. With a minimum deposit requirement of INR 500 and a maximum limit of INR 1.5 lakh per annum, the tenure for PPF is 15 years, further extendable by 5 years.
The calculates the maturity amount for PPF investments based on factors like yearly investment, the rate of return, and the total investment duration. By entering these parameters, the calculator can generate the final maturity amount at the end of the PPF term.
1. Regular yearly investment: You can deposit any amount (within the prescribed limits) into the as per your financial ability. While the minimum deposit amount is INR 500, the maximum can go up to INR 1.5 lakh per annum. By using the PPF calculator, you can ascertain how much maturity amount you can anticipate by depositing a particular amount regularly.
2. Time horizon: PPF has a lock-in period of 15 years. However, after this term, you can extend it for another five years. The PPF calculator accurately estimates the return over this period, which can prove very beneficial for planning your long-term goals.
3. Estimating returns: With the PPF calculator, you can easily figure out the returns you could receive under different scenarios. By changing the yearly deposit amount or time horizon, you can tailor your contributions to suit your financial goals. With the prevailing interest rate being 7.1% annually, one can estimate how much return one can expect over the investment horizon.
Investing in a PPF is a great way to save for the future, owing to its lucrative interest rates and tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The PPF calculator simplifies the process of predicting the outcome of your investment, thus facilitating wise financial decisions. Remember, the financial market is unpredictable and as such, the calculator should just serve as a guide.
Disclaimer: Before investing, it is highly recommended that the investor assesses the market as well as individual financial circumstances and goals. This write-up is only for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Each investor should engage in their due diligence before partaking in any kind of trading activity in the Indian financial market.
