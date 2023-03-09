Strategies to launch a new product on eCommerce marketplaces

Steps for effective New Product Launch Strategy

1. Define your Launch goal- Be clear about the story you want to sell before anything else. The story is what sells, regardless of the goods. Addressing the launch objectives entails putting the product in the correct context for the consumer and explaining how it will impact their daily lives.

2. Know your customers and their needs - Market research is critical to ensuring that your product is what customers require or want. Here we try to address questions like how you can serve different types of customers and how many customers have an unmet need that your product can fill at this point.

3. Competition Benchmarking - Who are your competitors? What is their value offering? Understanding the products and marketing tactics of your competitors enables you to capitalize on their flaws and persuade buyers to choose your product over theirs.

4. Define your target Audience-Identifying whom you are going to sell your products to helps you to channel the effort in the right direction it will help you divide your broader market into smaller segments, and it helps you focus on those who will be interested in your product

5. Plan your expenses - The success of the launch depends on carefully planning the budget required for product design, production, and marketing. Carefully consider your spending strategy and account for any potential modifications to the schedule for the product launch.

6. Differentiate your offering –

• Through fantastic Product Packaging

• By incremental addition to product Functionality

• By improvising Product Design

• Through Engaging Visual Appeal

• By offering superior customer value through Product Bundling

• By providing superior Customer Service

7. Benchmark and Optimize -Check your product ranks on Amazon for significant keywords so you may understand where you stand and how to get up the rankings. Optimize your product listing to include high-traffic keywords, changing trends within the operational category, and engaging Visual content with clear communication of your PODs over your competition, this will help you drive more traffic, have better conversions, and subsequently result in higher sales.