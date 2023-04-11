The Effect of Fantasy Cricket on the World of Real Cricket

Although the idea of playing fantasy cricket has only been around for a short while, its popularity, particularly among younger adults, has spread like wildfire. In contrast to the history of cricket, which stretches back to the sixteenth century, fantasy cricket has only been around since the beginning of this decade but has seen significant growth in popularity over the past few years. When playing this online version of cricket, users must download the fantasy app to play fantasy cricket and use their skills, strategy and planning to choose 11 players to make up their "ideal squad" for the forthcoming contest.