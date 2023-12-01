UCID's 14th anniversary: Unlocking future possibilities

The vibrant UCID celebrates 14 years of innovation and creativity as it announces its next chapter with a fresh look, and a new outlook. Set to usher in a transformative next era, it is melding its youthful energy and fun-loving spirit with a renewed professional expertise as it commits to challenging industry norms.
Says founder & CEO, Nilesh Talreja, “UCID's journey is one of perpetual self-questioning, a relentless pursuit of improvement, exploration of the unknown, and the revelation of hidden opportunities. Adapting to the evolving business landscape, our approach has evolved. We now harness sophisticated tools and frameworks, creating solutions that intricately fuse Brands, People, and Bonds.”
As it unveils a fresh look and logo, UCID is poised on an evolution that goes beyond aesthetics. With its new credo of ‘Unlocking Possibilities’, this next UCID era will be marked by a commitment to craft stories, elevate clients’ businesses and brands, shape trends, and spark cultural and societal change.
The new logo features a lively aqua shade formed from the combination of UCID’s previous playful lime green and a more serious shade of blue. The new streamlined logo indicates a freshness of thought, quick adaptability, trustworthiness and dependability, and the ability to cross borders of thought and geography.
UCID is preparing to conquer unchartered territory – figuratively, and literally, as it connects with global clients from the US to the UAE. Through strategic alliances, a sophisticated toolbox and a mindset of focused innovation, UCID is set on a course of continual evolution to meet the ever-changing needs of clients, of people, of society. All while retaining the spirit with which it began. Nilesh concludes, “As we step into this exciting chapter, we firmly believe that in the journey of UCID, having fun is synonymous with winning. Here's to the unwritten chapters, the stories yet to unfold, and the promising future of UCID. Cheers to the next era!”
Click here to know more: https://www.ucid.co.in