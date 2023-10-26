World Cup on Television catapults brand impact by more than 2X across in just 2 weeks

What sets apart live cricket on television from all other mediums is its ability to drive immediate and exponential impact for advertisers, and the Cricket World Cup drives it up by a few notches. As per BARC, Television has witnessed 22% growth in watch time for the first 11 matches while clocking a reach of 301 million viewers in the short span. A study on the initial impact for TV advertisers during the Cricket World Cup showcases a massive delta in google searches and app downloads in less than 2 weeks of the megaevent.