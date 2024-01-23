Criteo partners with Tyroo Technologies to expand its advertising solutions in India

“This partnership allows a broader range of advertisers in India to leverage Tyroo's local market expertise alongside Criteo's renowned AI technology and large-scale commerce data,” said Julian Timmerman, director, global services partnerships, Criteo. “As we head into 2024, we look forward to collaborating with Tyroo to further equip advertisers in India with our solutions to reach commerce outcomes they desire.” Criteo facilitates commerce advertising and oversees the purchase and sale of ads using a range of solutions that support a comprehensive and multi-channel approach. Tyroo will expand and aid the base of brands leveraging Criteo's commerce media platform in India by enhancing the platform experience and client success management.