Criteo partners with Tyroo Technologies to expand its advertising solutions in India

Tyroo Technologies, an ad tech company, and Criteo, the commerce media company, have joined forces in a preferred ad reseller partnership to fuel the growth of Criteo's advertising solutions in India. The collaboration in India, effective from January 2024, provides Criteo's commerce media platform offerings to Tyroo, further helping advertisers in the country with Criteo’s advanced advertising solutions specifically built to enable businesses looking to reach their commerce goals.
“This partnership allows a broader range of advertisers in India to leverage Tyroo's local market expertise alongside Criteo's renowned AI technology and large-scale commerce data,” said Julian Timmerman, director, global services partnerships, Criteo. “As we head into 2024, we look forward to collaborating with Tyroo to further equip advertisers in India with our solutions to reach commerce outcomes they desire.” Criteo facilitates commerce advertising and oversees the purchase and sale of ads using a range of solutions that support a comprehensive and multi-channel approach. Tyroo will expand and aid the base of brands leveraging Criteo's commerce media platform in India by enhancing the platform experience and client success management.
Akshay Mathur, CRO of Tyroo Technologies, stated, "Our partnership with Criteo marks a strategic move to offer our advertisers in India access to their world-class commerce media platform, strengthening our commitment to providing unparalleled commerce offerings in the region. The commerce media opportunity in India is poised to be substantial.”
This strategic partnership exclusively targets India, solidifying Criteo's presence to a greater extent in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market. It will also further consolidate Tyroo's specialised commerce offerings to its existing and potential network of brands and agencies, providing an improved platform experience and measurable ROI for advertisers in India.