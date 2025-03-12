Ipsos launches Creative|Spark AI in India

Ipsos, the leading market research companies has announced the launch of Creative|Spark AI, an ad evaluation solution to predict human reactions to linear, YouTube Skippable and social videos, delivering actionable insights within minutes.

It leverages the combined power of human intelligence and atificial intelligence to boost creative effectiveness. The AI advertising prediction model is built on the foundation of Ipsos’ creative assessment solution, Creative|Spark, and incorporates the past 5 years of Ipsos’ validated creative database, based on 18,000 human response cases. Powered on Ipsos Facto, Ipsos’ secure Gen AI platform, it allows brands to understand the likely human response to their advertising.

“Creative|Spark AI is designed for advertisers seeking greater value and learning from their assets, especially those constrained by budget and timing. It is particularly beneficial given the significant spend on social media advertising, helping advertisers evaluate their assets and identify areas for improvement, whether it’s one, or hundreds of creative in as little as 15 minutes,” said Shaun Dix, Ipsos’ global leader of creative excellence.

Shalini Sinha, group service line leader, brand health tracking (BHT) and creative excellence, Ipsos India, said,“We are excited to launch Creative Spark AI in India, a powerful addition to our Creative Excellence (CRE) suite. Creative Spark AI enhances our Creative Assessment capabilities, complementing our existing suite of solutions that help evaluate creatives across all the stages of creative journey. It offers an efficient and budget-friendly solution for evaluating ad effectiveness, making it particularly advantageous for sectors that are yet to fully embrace creative assessment or are eager to gather insightful learnings. By offering AI-powered insights alongside our human expertise, we enable brands to optimize their creative strategies, develop strong category learnings, and deliver more impactful advertising across various sectors in India.”

Shrutika More, country service line leader, creative excellence, Ipsos India, who also leads Creative|Spark AI for India said, “Creative Spark AI provides predictive insights on ad success that are unmatched in accuracy and actionability. Not only does it analyze ads, but it also inspires better human creativity through intuitive guidance on our interactive dashboard. With results in under 15 minutes at a fraction of the cost of consumer surveys, Creative Spark AI empowers Indian marketers to optimize ad testing budgets, increase campaign ROI, and deliver results at the speed and scale required today. We are excited to help brands gain a competitive edge through AI-powered consumer understanding and creative precision.”

Creative|Spark AI is available in India with immediate effect and across 24 of Ipsos’ 90 markets; and in the five APAC markets of Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam - as self-service on the Ipsos Digital platform or through full service with Ipsos' Creative Excellence teams. Additional markets will be deployed throughout 2025.