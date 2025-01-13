LEAPX AI launches DAC

LEAPX, an AI-powered platform for digital advertising, has launched DAC, a platform that uses conversational AI to help marketing teams manage complex campaigns easily.

Unlike traditional tools, DAC adapts to the way marketing teams work. It connects with existing systems to ensure decisions align with brand guidelines. Teams can analyse performance, create dashboards, adjust content for different markets, and manage campaigns across platforms through AI-driven conversations.

DAC covers the entire advertising process, from creating audience personas to managing assets and optimising performance. By consolidating tasks into one interface, it reduces the need for multiple platforms and repetitive work. Early users have reported a 50-60% reduction in workload, showing DAC's impact on team efficiency.

As marketing teams face pressure to do more with fewer resources, DAC helps improve productivity without sacrificing quality. Its conversational interface makes AI accessible to all team members, allowing organizations to scale operations. LEAPX AI is working with three design partners to improve DAC’s capabilities and address real-world advertising challenges.

"Advertising today operates in a landscape shaped by rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and relentless margin pressures on businesses," said Vishal Kumar, CEO of LEAPX AI. "DAC is enabling possibilities that were previously time taking and cumbersome - from managing complex multi-platform campaigns through simple conversations to automating intricate decision workflows that once required specialised expertise. Through DAC, LEAPX is revolutionising digital advertising management with unprecedented speed, efficiency, and ease of use. Early adopters have achieved 50-60% productivity gains through streamlined multi-platform campaign management and automated workflows. By leveraging natural language interactions, DAC makes advanced AI accessible to all team members, allowing them to focus on strategy and creativity while expanding reach and responding rapidly to market dynamics."