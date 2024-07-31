Nowadays every advertiser wants to be a part of CTV: Russhabh R Thakkar, Frodoh World

“The environment that you are consuming mobile content in will be in the office or while travelling. But if you are at home, you'd rather watch the same video by casting it on your TV because it is visually better. You are also captivating the viewers when they are engaged with the content completely. The CEOs and CXOs of the world today do not have linear TVs but 85 and 75-inch TVs instead. If you want to reach out to a CEO you will have to do a CTV pipeline and reach them on a bigger screen,” he states.