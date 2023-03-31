25 brands partner with Mumbai Indians for IPL'23

Speaking about the partnerships, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “The market continues to evolve and partners prefer Mumbai Indians as a platform that allows them to build a narrative through the year. The focus for us is to win share of hearts, because that’s where fan loyalty comes in, which our partners can then be able to leverage and build on. We have been able to strategically and creatively curate experiences for our partners that allow them to engage with our 50 million fans digitally, spread across the world and this season with fans back in full strength at Wankhede, engaging with cricket lovers on and off the field.”