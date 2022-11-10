27th Sports acquire exclusive marketing mandate for India’s Test and ODI series

Speaking about the high-voltage series, 27th Sports CEO and Co-Founder Sangeet Shirodkar said: “It has been a matter of great pride and honour to partner with the Impress-Mattra Consortium for India-Bangladesh series where all top players of both countries will be in fray. We are extremely proud to be working in this series as exclusive commercial rights partner and we are thankful to all in Bangladesh who have made this possible. It is also a great opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with our partners here and widen our network in Bangladesh which is one of the fastest emerging markets in world cricket. Bangladesh’s passion for cricket is second to none and their rivalry with India is also well documented, so I look forward to an exciting series and a memorable association with the Impress-Mattra Consortium and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).”