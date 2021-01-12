Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020: BARC India

“Television continues to be the screen of the household and the most important medium for all the major advertisers to reach their audience pre-pandemic and post lockdown too. Return of originals along with the festive season and live sporting events boosted the ad volumes, taking the overall growth in ad volumes to 34% as compared to H1, 2020 and eventually minimising the reduction in volumes to a marginal -3% for the overall year, as compared to 2019” said, Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.