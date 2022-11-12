Adani's open offer to buy 26 percent of NDTV's stake goes live on November 22

Adani Enterprises Ltd, with Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (VCPL) with AMG Media Networks, has announced an open offer to buy an additional 26 percent of the new media company NDTV. The Adani Group proposes to buy 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share. As of September 2022, public shareholders still hold a 38.55% stake in the company.