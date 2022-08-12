aha OTT goes premium with “aha Gold”

Innovation for enhancing Customer experience and delight.
aha, a leading OTT platform announced the launch of aha GOLD – a premium annual subscription offering created to deliver exciting 4K ultra HD video streaming combined with high quality Dolby audio to enhance the overall customer experience. As part of this annual subscription, viewers now have access to all of aha's new releases, including movies, TV shows, and original content – in both Telugu and Tamil, ad free. The goal of this offering is to create more value to customers and also have an enhanced experience of watching their favourite content, especially on smart TVs. Aha is able to deliver this with a combination of its 100% local content, and robust technology stack.
The launch took place on 10th August, 2022, through a grand event and screening of National Award film Colour Photo in 4K Ultra HD + Dolby Audio. The film received a positive response and was applauded by the audience for its stellar storyline and performance by actors.
Commenting on this industry-first announcement, Ajit K Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “I’m delighted to introduce aha Gold experience for our massive subscriber base. We have observed that the Telugu and Tamil speaking viewers are very discerning in the quality of streaming they consume. This is our endeavor to give them an enriching experience on their TVs, through 4K ultra HD and Dolby Audio. We have seen great response for this in a soft launch we have done recently, which proves that aha subscribers are ready to pay premium for quality service that aha is committed to provide. We also plan to bring in some interesting offers for aha Gold subscribers in the future. “