aha OTT goes premium with “aha Gold”

Commenting on this industry-first announcement, Ajit K Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “I’m delighted to introduce aha Gold experience for our massive subscriber base. We have observed that the Telugu and Tamil speaking viewers are very discerning in the quality of streaming they consume. This is our endeavor to give them an enriching experience on their TVs, through 4K ultra HD and Dolby Audio. We have seen great response for this in a soft launch we have done recently, which proves that aha subscribers are ready to pay premium for quality service that aha is committed to provide. We also plan to bring in some interesting offers for aha Gold subscribers in the future. “