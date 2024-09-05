All India Digital Cable Federation challenges Prasar Bharati's OTT plans: ET

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The AIDCF has urged the government to instruct broadcasters to provide satellite TV channels exclusively to licensed service providers.
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has voiced concerns over Prasar Bharati's recent notice to television broadcasters, calling for the public broadcaster to withdraw its invitation for channels to join its upcoming over-the-top (OTT) platform, according to a report by ET.
In a letter dated 2 September addressed to Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju, the AIDCF urged the government to instruct broadcasters to provide satellite TV channels exclusively to licensed service providers, including multi-system operators (MSOs), direct-to-home (DTH) services, internet protocol television (IPTV) providers, and headend in the sky (HITS) operators.
ET reports that the federation argues Prasar Bharati's 5 August notice, which invited TV broadcasters to place their channels on the public broadcaster's forthcoming OTT platform, contravenes the ministry's uplinking and downlinking guidelines. The AIDCF specifically highlighted clause 11(3)(f), which stipulates that satellite TV channel decoders can only be provided to MSOs, DTH, IPTV, and HITS operators.
However, television broadcasters contend that Prasar Bharati is not subject to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regulations or the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act and Rules, potentially allowing them to offer their satellite TV channels on Prasar Bharti's OTT service.
According to ET's sources, the AIDCF and the DTH Association, representing India's DTH operators, were considering a joint letter to the ministry. However, the DTH Association's delay in finalising its stance led the AIDCF to proceed independently. The source indicated that DTH operators intend to submit a similar letter regarding the placement of linear TV channels on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform.
The AIDCF's letter emphasised the potential disruption to the distribution ecosystem and the risk of setting a problematic precedent. The federation highlighted the sharp decline in pay TV platforms, with the combined subscriber base of cable TV and DTH services falling by 33% to 120 million in 2024 from 180 million in 2018.
Additionally, the AIDCF expressed concerns about the proliferation of unregulated OTT platforms illegally distributing linear satellite TV content, which they argue contributes to content piracy and further damages the traditional distribution industry.
The federation called for clear regulations to prevent OTT platforms from broadcasting linear satellite TV channels, warning that such practices could exacerbate the challenges facing the cable and DTH sectors.