Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly and ZEE back with season 2 of Baker’s Studio

Speaking about the talent show, Rajesh Ramakrishnan – managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly with its unique fruit pulp-based composition, lends itself well-being an integral part of homemade dessert treats. This show is a great way for us to highlight the versatility of the product & also tap into the country’s emerging culinary talent to curate tasty and wholesome recipes made with Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. We are happy to extend our partnership with Zee for the second edition of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Bakers’ Studio. This one-of-its-kind initiative will see our products being used as an active ingredient in home dessert recipes, thereby truly bringing alive the brand’s positioning of ‘Family Mein Masti Chali’. We look forward to everyone joining us in being a part of the journey of the contestants and to re-create their Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly recipes at home.