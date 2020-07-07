ALTBalaji and Pay Point India join hands for deeper OTT penetration

Ketan Doshi, managing director of PayPoint India, said, “For ALTBalaji like alternatives to mass entertainment, there is a huge fan following in the rural districts of India. However, for lower digital-savvy fans activating the service, and doing an offline recharge is a hindrance. This partnership will be a boon for the population to do an instant activation and renewal recharge.”

“The offline recharge for such video-on-demand OTT service is the first of this kind and one such industry initiative. The association will help ALTBalaji achieve higher subscriber’s base, while PayPoint will be adding one of its kind product to the kitty of services that it is providing to the customers across the length and breadth of India, ” Ketan added.