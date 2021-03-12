ALTBalaji partners with Flyrobe for their recent launch The Married Woman

The strategic alliance between The Married Woman and Flyrobe is a way to reach millions of women and strengthen ALT’s positioning among the Bharat audience who look up to the strong female characters portrayed in such shows. The Married Woman collection by Flyrobe includes women’s categories Gowns, Dhoti Sets, Anarkalis, Cape Sets, Ethnic crop top skirts, pant sets, and jumpsuits and is valid in stores as well as the website.