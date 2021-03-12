ALTBalaji partners with Flyrobe for their recent launch The Married Woman

Winning millions of hearts in India and globally, ALTBalaji, one of the leading homegrown OTT players known for its Hindi originals has partnered with Flyrobe, India's largest fashion rental platform for their recent release 'The Married Woman'. As part of the 3-month long association, Flyrobe customers can avail of a 20% discount on their exclusive 'The Married Woman' collection.
The strategic alliance between The Married Woman and Flyrobe is a way to reach millions of women and strengthen ALT’s positioning among the Bharat audience who look up to the strong female characters portrayed in such shows. The Married Woman collection by Flyrobe includes women’s categories Gowns, Dhoti Sets, Anarkalis, Cape Sets, Ethnic crop top skirts, pant sets, and jumpsuits and is valid in stores as well as the website.
Commenting on this partnership, Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics at ALTBalaji said,” The Married Woman Series is changing mindsets much like the Flyrobe vision which is renting fashion sustainably while keeping the wallet happy. It's all about breaking stereotypes for us here at ALTBalaji and we are happy to collaborate with brands that match our vision.”
Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe commented, “The assortment is especially dedicated to the women who wish to Fly despite all social odds. ALTBalaji’s show 'The Married Woman' perfectly resonated our sentiments and hence we are happy to collaborate with such a path-breaking platform.”
'The Married Woman' is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself. The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.
With a strategy to focus on the urban women audience apart from the youth of the country, ALTBalaji's vast library of offerings includes premium, disruptive content, and original series across genres. With originality, courage, and relentlessness at its core, ALTBalaji's range, stands out for being avant-garde, non-conformist, inclusive, effervescent, and has something for everyone.