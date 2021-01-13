Amazon collaborates with Airtel to launch a mobile-only plan for Prime Video

Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India said: “Over the last 4 years, Prime Video has become the country’s most loved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities. We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video’s adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content. This initiative for Amazon, is designed not just to give customers more choice (of plans) but also easy access to subscribe to Prime Video along with mobile data plans. We are happy to collaborate with Airtel as our first partner in India for Prime Video Mobile Edition."