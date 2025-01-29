Amazon MX Player teases new announcement with celebrity videos

Amazon MX Player has released a series of videos featuring celebrities like Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Malaika Arora, Ashneer Grover, Kalki Koechlin, and others, sparking curiosity on social media. The videos have left people wondering, "Hi Amazon MX Player, what’s streaming next?"

Each video ends with the message: "Come and see it on 30th January". Fans are speculating about what’s coming. With a lineup of names, Amazon MX Player is set to make a big announcement.

Amazon MX Player will reveal its upcoming announcement on January 30.