Amazon Prime captures joyous everyday moments through their new 'Membership ek, Khushiyan anek' campaign

Speaking about the campaign Ramakrishnan Hariharan, executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai said “Amazon Prime membership works customer backwards and strives to be relevant in customers daily lives. Their innovation model works on building something that is usable, and this is where the campaign line ‘Membership ek. Khushiyan anek’ comes into play by portraying the many joys of everyday life, made possible with Amazon Prime. Instead of crafting films highlighting each of the services, we decided to showcase the combined effect of the services. We have kept the stories simple and relatable wherein the protagonist gives a glimpse of his or her real life, and how Amazon Prime Membership has helped in enhancing it. The attempt is to strike an emotional chord yet staying rooted in the services themselves.”