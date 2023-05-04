Are advertising and hybrid the only viable business models for OTTs in India?

Burman of Aha explains how the brand moved from being pure SVOD to a hybrid player. “We started off as a subscription based platform, we wanted to give a premium experience to them. When we started off our audience was also the tier 1 audience who knew what OTT platforms are. Going to them with their novelty of language was easy, however further we realized that national platforms have their reach limited to the top tier 1 and 2 cities. If we want to reach out to the rural audience in AP and Telangana, we will have to pivot to a hybrid model while not differentiate with the content.”