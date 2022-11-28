B4U Network launches 5th channel

The channel will be available on all major DTH players & cable operators including free dish.
B4U Network, which has a portfolio of popular brands like B4U Movies, B4U Music, B4U Kadak and B4U Bhojpuri, has launched its fifth channel and third movie channel Dhamaka Movies.
The channel will offer high quality, aspirational, stylish, contemporary and blockbuster content across action, comedy, horror & romance genres. The channel will be available on all major DTH players & cable operators including free dish.
Mandeep Singh, country manager and COO, said, “B4U is an iconic brand and a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a Mass Speciality Entertainment Network, we have been entertaining our viewers for over 2 decades with our rich repository of contemporary as well as classic content. Our current brands – B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Music and B4U Bhopuri have stood tall on their content promise and we will be infusing fresh content to up the ante on superior engagement quality for our viewers across platforms.”
“We are delighted to add our third Hindi Movies channel – Dhamaka Movies and our fifth television channel overall that further strengthens our footprint amongst both our audiences as well as advertisers. We are sure Dhamaka Movies with its rich & differentiated content will delight our viewers," he added.
The company has a global footprint across 100 countries and is one of the prominent mass specialty network, that is serving Hindi movies, music and regional genres, and has entertained & aspired audiences from past two decades.