Back on BARC, NDTV onboarded 50 advertisers in six weeks: Revenue Head

From launching NDTV Marathi to introducing the global news platform NDTV World, 2024 has been a transformative year for NDTV. The channel provided in-depth coverage of the Lok Sabha and multiple state elections, as well as the US elections.

It also hosted events such as NDTV Indian of the Year, Auto Conclave, Emerging Business Conclave, and Real Estate Conclave. Adding to these milestones, NDTV returned to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) measurement system in November after a hiatus of over two and a half years.

Mandeep Singh, revenue head-TV network, NDTV, says despite industry-wide challenges, the network achieved substantial growth over the last year by adopting a strategic approach.

“We moved beyond standard ad inventory to offering high-value propositions through IPs, events, and new client categories. While parts of the market saw disruptions in advertising expenditure, NDTV reinforced its position as a leader in the news category,” he says.

The year began with the Lok Sabha elections, which positively impacted Q1 by bringing new advertisers into the market. NDTV, like the entire news industry, saw a robust first quarter as election-related spending surged.

The network also revived its iconic IP, NDTV Yuva, with a major season in September. Additionally, it expanded its thought-leadership initiatives by launching industry-focused conclaves, including the Real Estate Conclave, Auto Conclave, and Emerging Business Conclave.

“These events not only strengthened our brand but also diversified our revenue streams beyond traditional inventory sales,” he adds.

In November, the network returned to the BARC measurement system. Singh says that just six weeks after its return, over 50 brands came back on board as advertisers.

In Q3 FY25, the company’s revenue increased by 34% compared to the same quarter last year, and a 20% increase compared to the previous quarter. In its exchange filings, the company mentioned that the strong revenue performance was driven by increased advertising revenue, and the success of high profile events and digital initiatives.

While 2024 was an election-packed year, in 2025, there will be elections only in Delhi and Bihar. Mandeep says elections are a once-in-five-years phenomenon, but its strategy ensures steady momentum beyond election years.

The network began 2025 with the coverage of Mahakumbh, engaging new clients across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets. Additionally, NDTV continued its presence at Davos. February began with the Union Budget—one of the most anticipated events for news channels.

The Delhi elections (February 5) will set the stage for continued political coverage. Meanwhile, March brings back NDTV Yuva, an initiative celebrating young achievers across business, politics, and entertainment.

The network also plans to revive a legacy auto award while expanding its flagship events. “Every quarter, NDTV will host at least two large-scale events, offering advertisers more than just sponsorships—giving them platforms to showcase their vision and industry insights,” Singh says.

Expanding regional presence

Following the successful launch of its Marathi, MP-Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan channels, the network is intensifying its regional efforts with frequent conclaves and local business activations, including state government collaborations.

Singh asserts that regional languages significantly contribute to the long-term growth of a national network, as regional markets drive future AdEx expansion. Many retail segments aspire to be on television, making regional channels a key focus.

“Our Marathi launch was a significant milestone, and while we plan to enter new markets, the selection will be strategic—focusing on regions with both scale and a strong need for NDTV’s brand of journalism. Every market we enter will align with NDTV’s editorial ethos, ensuring meaningful impact and sustainable growth,” he adds.

Diversifying revenue streams in the news media

News networks generate revenue through three key segments: traditional display ads, tentpole events/IPs, and digital. At NDTV, its non-traditional revenue—driven by conclaves and IPs—now accounts for 30–35% of its total earnings, a strong turnaround from the industry norm of 95% reliance on traditional ads.

Looking ahead, its goal is to further scale this model, ensuring long-term resilience in the evolving media landscape.

“We've built formidable IPs like Indian of the Year, World Summit, and Sustainability Awards, along with long-running initiatives like Banega Swachh India, now in its 12th year. These purposeful initiatives not only strengthen our brand but also provide sustainable revenue growth,” he adds.

Traditional sponsorships still hold significance, but the current focus is on establishing engaging, multi-platform partnerships that surpass traditional advertising. For instance, it is developing a massive, interactive format for a handset brand, allowing direct audience engagement in innovative ways.

Its approach includes:

Innovative brand integrations – Partnerships extending beyond TV to studios, on-campus activations, and immersive audience experiences.

Multi-platform solutions – Combining TV with emerging formats like CTV, ensuring seamless brand presence across digital and linear channels.

Custom content strategies – Delivering tailored content—short-form, long-form, and platform-specific—to engage audiences in their preferred format.

“By prioritising innovation and cross-platform engagement, we are creating deeper, more meaningful brand associations, offering partners a one-stop solution for maximum impact,” he adds.

NDTV’s strategic evolution

Singh says the pivot towards events and IPs wasn’t a choice. The traditional news business is under pressure, making sustainable partnerships crucial. Instead of short-term ad campaigns, the network has aggressively built long-term IP collaborations with brands across sectors like mobile handsets, consumer durables, and automobiles. These partnerships last years, delivering greater recall than fleeting ad slots.

Its approach to elections exemplifies this differentiation. Instead of focusing on standard coverage, NDTV creates immersive content experiences—like NDTV Carnival, a studio-on-wheels travelling across cities to engage with people, discuss key issues, and host political dialogues.

“In today’s evolving media landscape, disruption is key. By innovating and focusing on value-driven initiatives, NDTV continues to set new benchmarks in news broadcasting,” he says.

Singh says it is also a natural extension of NDTV’s core values. “Our brand has always championed meaningful initiatives, from Banega Swachh India to NDTV Yuva. The market’s trust in NDTV has remained strong, even during our absence from BARC, reaffirming our long-standing credibility,” he says.

