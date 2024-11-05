NDTV returns to BARC ratings

After over two years since news broadcaster NDTV pulled out of the television rating system of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), it has now resumed it.

Advertisment

The broadcaster pulled out of the measuring system in March 2022 days before BARC India resumed the publishing of TV news ratings after a 18 months suspension. BARC had suspended ratings for news channels in October 2020 after allegations that channel ratings were rigged by a few influential broadcasters.

NDTV was one of the first news channels to pull out of the system. It was followed by Zee Media in September and iTV Network in November.