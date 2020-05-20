BARC India begins engaging and servicing panel operations only in ‘Green Zones’

To ensure smooth operations and minimal disruption going forward, training is being imparted to household members in case a meter requires servicing or maintenance remotely. BARC India and MDL are committed to serving the industry and will continue to resume servicing of panel homes in areas that continue to get classified as ‘Green Zones’. Equipped with Aarogya Setu App and PPE kits, the team is always vigilant to not visit an unsafe (Red/Orange) zones and are taking time to ensure panel homes are trained on safety measures it can take amid the crisis.