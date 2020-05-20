BARC India begins engaging and servicing panel operations only in ‘Green Zones’

World’s largest television measurement company, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and Meterology Data (MDL) that manages panel homes and operations resumes the servicing panel homes in areas classified as ‘Green Zones’ by the government across India. Built on the back of robust technology, BARC India continued to measure What India Watches even during the lockdown without disruption. Extending maximum support, BARC India continues to release data on a weekly basis to help agencies, brands and broadcasters plan effectively during this unprecedented and uncertain period.
BARC and MDL are ‘active on the field’, where permitted, ensuring its service is ‘always on’ for the industry. It has resumed its on field operations in Green Zones following mandated precautions for the Panel Homes and the on-field executive.
To ensure smooth operations and minimal disruption going forward, training is being imparted to household members in case a meter requires servicing or maintenance remotely. BARC India and MDL are committed to serving the industry and will continue to resume servicing of panel homes in areas that continue to get classified as ‘Green Zones’. Equipped with Aarogya Setu App and PPE kits, the team is always vigilant to not visit an unsafe (Red/Orange) zones and are taking time to ensure panel homes are trained on safety measures it can take amid the crisis.