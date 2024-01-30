BCCI invites bids for official partner rights for IPL

Alcohol products, tobacco, betting, and cryptocurrency brands are prohibited from bidding.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a Request for Quotation (RFQ) document, inviting bids from brands for acquiring the official partner rights for the Indian Premier League.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the RFQ which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax, as mentioned in the notice by Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI.
The RFQ will be available for purchase till February 19, 2024. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFQ and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid, the notice clarifies.
The procedure to procure the RFQ document is enlisted in Annexure A, Annexure B details brand categories in which the interested party cannot bid. The prohibited brand categories are:
Alcohol Products
Betting
Cryptocurrency
Real Money Gaming (excluding Fantasy Sports Gaming)
Tobacco
E-Commerce Super App
Four-Wheeler Passenger Automobile
One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography
Additionally, BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.