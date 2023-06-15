BCCI invites tenders for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights

The ITT will be available for purchase till June 26, 2023.
The BCCI has invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT will be available for purchase till June 26, 2023.
The board has directed interested parties to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to teamsponsor.itt@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. The ITT documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.
Any interested party wishing to submit a bid will be required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. Merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.
BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.
BCCI has banned certain brand categories have been prohibited for the sponsorship rights :-
Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;
Alcohol Products
Betting
Cryptocurrency
Real Money Gaming (except Fantasy Sports Gaming)
Tobacco
one which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography