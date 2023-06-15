BCCI invites tenders for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights

The BCCI has invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT will be available for purchase till June 26, 2023.