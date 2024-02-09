BCCI sets base price for IPL partnerships for next five seasons: ET

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The BCCI has established a total base price of Rs 2,700 crore for the six associate and three special partner slots in the IPL.
According to a news by Economic Times, the BCCI has established a total base price of Rs 2,700 crore for the six associate and three special partner slots in the IPL, following a Rs 2,500 crore deal with Tata Sons for the IPL title sponsorship.
The base price for each of the six associate partners is Rs 65 crore per year for 74 matches, totalling Rs 1,950 crore for five years.
The report added, that the base prices for orange and purple cap, umpire, and strategic timeout partnerships are Rs 60 crore, Rs 50 crore, and Rs 40 crore per year, respectively, for 74 matches, with a cumulative base price of Rs 750 crore for five years.
The deadline for purchasing the RFQ (request for quote) document is February 19, with bids due on February 21.
The previous six associate partners, Dream11, Cred, Saudi Tourism, Upstox, Herbalife, and RuPay, paid Rs 60-70 crore annually. Saudi Aramco, Ceat, and Paytm, the orange and purple cap partner, strategic timeout partner, and umpire partner, respectively, paid Rs 65 crore, Rs 32-35 crore, and Rs 28 crore annually.
Prospective bidders can opt for a five-year or three-year cycle. Bidders are asked to submit bids for 84 and 94 matches, but the winning bidder will be determined based on the highest bid for the 74 matches. BCCI retains the right to accept the best offer and is not bound to accept the highest monetary offer.
The IPL 2024 season will feature 74 matches, while the 2025-28 seasons could have 74, 84, or 94 matches. The base prices for the 84 and 94 match seasons vary for the six associate partnership slots and special partner slots.