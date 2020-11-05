Bigg Boss once again creates another milestone on Voot

Garners 1.5 billion minutes of watch time in the launch week views on VOOT through its immersive interactivity and content extensions.
India’s favorite and biggest reality show Bigg Boss has opened to power-packed entertainment and unlimited drama. The national phenomenon, after the stupendous success of the last season on VOOT, has once again unleashed its power and brought in fans garnering a stupendous 1.5 billion minutes of watch time just in its opening week. With 11 digital sponsors and brand partners and an immersive, digital-only, exclusive content slate on Voot, the iconic show has delivered an unmatched entertainment experience for the #AsliFans of Bigg Boss, once again.
Speaking about the show’s eminence on digital, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Our objective on Voot has always been to provide content experiences to our viewers that is immersive and engaging. Bigg Boss is a show with a massive and loyal fan base and the show on Voot this year has once again created many milestones like a 40%+ growth in watch-time and an increased contribution of 35% in viewership from Tier 2 towns as compared to the past 3 seasons. We are sure that the specially curated immersive experiences surrounding content on digital have added significant value to our users as well as partner experiences.”
With Bigg Boss continuing to get significant patronage on digital, the show has also garnered support from leading brands who have come on board the digital bandwagon and partnered with Voot to bring to life engaging interactivities for the #Aslifans.
While MPL and Samsung have partnered with the show as digital sponsors and have also sponsored properties like Fantasy League, Voting and Bigg Buzz, Flipkart Video has partnered with the platform for a special interactive segment titled the Bigg Buzz Challenge, crafted around the iconic show. Apart from this, brands like PhonePe, Mama Earth, Magic Moments Music Studio, Swiggy, Durex, Lotus Herbals (Beauty), JBL, Philips have also come on board for the Bigg Boss exp