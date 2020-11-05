Bigg Boss once again creates another milestone on Voot

Speaking about the show’s eminence on digital, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Our objective on Voot has always been to provide content experiences to our viewers that is immersive and engaging. Bigg Boss is a show with a massive and loyal fan base and the show on Voot this year has once again created many milestones like a 40%+ growth in watch-time and an increased contribution of 35% in viewership from Tier 2 towns as compared to the past 3 seasons. We are sure that the specially curated immersive experiences surrounding content on digital have added significant value to our users as well as partner experiences.”