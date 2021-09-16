Bigg Boss Season 3 is back on COLORS Marathi

The third season will have 15 different celebrities quarantined in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days with the voice of Bigg Boss as the only source of guidance in their lives during their stay at the house. This year we are taking it a step even further by giving Bigg Boss Marathi audiences 24*7 LIVE access of the house and introducing weekly tasks chosen by Voot users. Audiences could not just vote for their fav contestants but could ask them questions in the house via Tumcha Prashne, send them messages via Chugli booth and shared with other fans their thoughts on what’s going on in the house via Video Vihaar. With 60+ cameras watching every move of the contestants, every second in that massive house, each week at least one participant will be evicted based on nominations from fellow housemates and through public votes.